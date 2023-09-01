Arlington pools, most splash pads to reopen after negative test for deadly amoeba

The City of Arlington will open its pools and three of its four splash pads this weekend after tests for a deadly amoeba came back negative.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) notified the city that a water sample from the California Lane Park splash pad did not contain the rare brain-eating Naegleria fowleri amoeba.

Arlington announced on Wednesday that it would close all of its pools and splash pads because of a possible presence of the amoeba.

The water was collected on Aug. 17 as part of a voluntary federal study with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) contained active trophozoites.

"These trophozoites are part of the life cycle of some organisms, one of which could develop into Naegleria fowleri," said the city in a release.

Follow-up tests for the amoeba came back negative.

The California Lane Park splash pad will remain closed for further disinfection, but the rest of the city's pools and splash pads will open.

The Naegleria fowleri amoeba was connected to the death of 3-year-old Bakari Williams in 2021.

Bakari was infected after visiting Arlington's Don Misenhimer splash pad. The city of Arlington settled a lawsuit with the Williams family following his death.

In 2022, Arlington implemented the Bakari Williams Protocol, which improved chemical testing and sanitation at city facilities along with nearly $650,000 in improvements to its pools and splash pads.

"We recognize that our decision to temporarily close all pools and splash pads this week may have caused concern for some residents, but public health and safety is our top priority," said Parks and Recreation Director James Orloski in a statement.

Arlington Pool and Splash Pad Schedule