Arlington police: Teen shooting victim was targeted after breaking up fight involving alleged gunman

Police say a 16-year-old shooting victim in Arlington was targeted because he had broken up a fight involving the suspect just days before his murder.

Arlington High School junior Samuel Reynolds was fatally shot Thursday evening at the Pinewoods Apartment complex near the University of Texas in Arlington and Arlington H.S. campuses.

Someone called 911 after seeing him face down in the grass. When officers arrived they found Reynolds with a gunshot wound in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police arrested another teen last night for the shooting. He's reportedly a student at a different school in Arlington. His identity hasn't been released.

A candlelight vigil was held at Arlington High School in Reynolds’ honor on Friday evening.