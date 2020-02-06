Juvenile arrested after Arlington student killed in shooting at apartment complex

A 16-year-old Arlington High School student was killed during a shooting at an apartment complex Thursday evening, and police have arrested a juvenile accused of pulling the trigger.

A passerby saw the teen lying on the ground at the Pinewoods Apartment complex near the UTA and Arlington High School campuses and called police.

Police said the shooting happened just before 5 p.m., across the street from UTA student housing, in the 900 block of Benge Dr.

The cause of the shooting is not yet known, but officers arrived on scene to find a 16-year-old who had been shot in the chest. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Momen Qasaimeh lives in the complex. He said he was inside his apartment when he heard commotion outside.

“I just hear like a gunshot, that’s it. Like once,” he said. “I’ve been here like about three years, I never heard of this. I really feel sorry.”

Police said the 16-year-old lived in the complex, and the the grassy area where the shooting occurred is often a walkway for nearby UTA and Arlington High School students.

The victim has not yet been identified, but Arlington ISD confirmed he was a junior at Arlington High School.

A few hours after the shooting, police announced they arrested a juvenile in this case.

Police have not released any details about the relationship between the victim and the shooter, but say it’s likely the two knew each other.

“Based upon the witness accounts that they have so far, he was standing here in the grass, and the suspect approached him,” Arlington PD Lt. Chris Cook said. “There wasn’t a physical altercation, they don’t believe, and that there was some words said, and then the suspect shot him at least one time and then he took off running.”

Arlington ISD announced that counselors will be available on campus on Friday.