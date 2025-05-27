Arlington Police search for driver in deadly crash involving pedestrian

article

The Brief A woman died after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run on I-20 in Arlington early Sunday morning. Police are searching for the driver, who did not stop; no suspect vehicle information is currently available. The victim's identity remains unknown, and authorities urge anyone with information to come forward.



Arlington Police are searching for a driver who did not stop after crashing into a pedestrian early Sunday morning on I-20.

Fatal I-20 Pedestrian Crash

What we know:

According to police, officers were called to the westbound lanes of I-20 near the Matlock Road overpass around 5:15 a.m. A passerby reported seeing someone lying in the roadway.

When officers arrived, they found the remains of an adult female. Her identity is unknown, according to police.

Accident investigators believe the woman went into the roadway near the overpass and was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound. The driver did not stop at the scene.

Police say there is no suspect vehicle information and the investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Accident Investigator Crocker at (817) 575-8608. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.

What we don't know:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the deceased once she has been positively identified and next of kin notified.