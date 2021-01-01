Arlington police investigating fatal shooting of 4-year-old child

A 4-year-old child was shot and killed inside an Arlington apartment overnight.

A little more than half an hour into the new year, there were calls about gunshots at an apartment complex on Washington Drive.

Police found a trail of blood and also noticed someone driving up to the scene. That vehicle matched the description of one spotted by witnesses shortly after the shooting.

While officers were searching the scene for evidence, they were contacted by Grand Prairie police who said a 4-year-old from the apartment complex was driven to a hospital in their city.

The little boy, later identified as Messiah Taplin, died from gunshot injuries.

Police are still trying to determine what happened and whether the child was inside or outside of the apartment when he was shot.

Persons of interest have been detained but no arrests have been made yet, police said.

Crime Stoppers is asking witnesses to come forward with information by calling 817-469-TIPS.