Arlington Police Department holds in-person National Night Out events

It was National Night Out Tuesday, and some events in North Texas were in-person for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Every year, Arlington has one of the highest participation rates in the country. Last year, they had to scale things back to just a few drive-thru events. This year, they bounced back with 120 different gatherings citywide.

Arlington Police Chief Al Jones and other city leaders boarded the city’s big red trolley in route to make some long overdue introductions, especially during a seemingly endless and isolating pandemic.

"I think right now our community is really aching and wants that interaction with the police department," he said.

Tuesday night was all about reconnecting and making up for lost time.

But of course, the heart of National Night Out is building trust and sparking connections between the neighbors and those who’ve sworn to keep them safe.

"When our kids see a police officer that’s like them, looks like them, jumps like them, they see them as a person. And that’s who our policemen are," said Cheryl McCarver with the Mansfield YMCA.

Among the treats and giveaways, some families went home with free car seats from Cook Children’s.