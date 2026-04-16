FIFA World Cup 2026: Arlington officials clarify tailgating rules for Dallas matches

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The Brief Tailgating is officially permitted at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium for the 2026 World Cup, countering rumors of a nationwide FIFA ban. Expect a "heavily controlled environment" with increased police enforcement, road closures, and parking restrictions to manage massive international crowds. Specific neighborhood impacts remain a concern, as officials work to finalize plans to prevent visitors from illegally parking in residential yards.



At a Town Hall meeting hosted by Arlington city council member Mauricio Galante, Arlington police confirmed that tailgating itself will be allowed during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

This comes as questions persist nationwide about whether FIFA would restrict tailgating at host city venues.

Arlington police confirm tailgating policy

What they're saying:

The clarification came during a recent Arlington City Council meeting on Thursday, April 16.

Arlington’s Deputy Chief of Police, Steve Williams, answered the much-awaited question regarding tailgate by stating, "tailgating in itself is legal" and that officers will instead focus on enforcing laws against illegal behavior during matches at AT&T Stadium, otherwise known as Dallas Stadium during the FIFA World Cup.

"Yeah, so in regard to the common question about tailgating, so, there's obviously going to be a very, very robust public safety plan that's in place for this entire event."

The comments offer some of the clearest guidance yet for fans in North Texas as conflicting reports swirl about tailgating policies across the United States ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

FIFA’s stance on tailgating bans

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 10: Fans tailgate during a game between the Tennessee Titans and the Dallas Cowboys at Cowboys Stadium on October 10, 2010 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Expand

The backstory:

Earlier reports suggested tailgating would be prohibited at several U.S. venues, including stadiums in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

FIFA, however, has pushed back on the idea of a universal ban, saying it does not have a formal policy prohibiting tailgating. The organization has said any restrictions will be determined on a venue-by-venue basis in coordination with local authorities and public safety officials.

Road closures and parking restrictions

Local perspective:

Arlington’s approach appears to align with that framework, leaving enforcement decisions largely in the hands of local agencies.

Still, the police comments suggest that even if tailgating is not outright banned, it could look different from a typical NFL game day. Officials said road closures, parking restrictions and increased enforcement will be necessary to manage crowds and protect nearby neighborhoods during the tournament.

For now, Arlington officials are signaling that while tailgating will not be banned outright, it will be closely monitored, and fans should expect a heavily controlled environment around match days.

DALLAS, TEXAS - AUGUST 7: FIFA World Cup Trophy is displayed at AT&T Stadium on August 7, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/FIFA via Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

AT&T Stadium is set to host multiple matches, some scheduled just days apart, which could extend disruptions over several weeks.

Residents who live near the stadium raised concerns during the meeting about limited parking access, street closures and spillover from visitors, including people parking in residential yards. One resident described the impact on nearby neighborhoods as significant, especially during back-to-back events.

Police acknowledged the challenges, saying restrictions such as temporary no-parking zones are intended to prevent overcrowding and maintain safety.

2026 World Cup Match Schedule at Dallas Stadium

What's next:

The first 2026 FIFA World Cup game to be hosted in Dallas will be played on June 14.

Dallas' full match schedule is as follows:

Group Stage: Sunday, June 14: Netherlands vs Japan

Group Stage: Wednesday, June 17: England vs Croatia

Group Stage: Monday, June 22: Argentina vs Austria

Group Stage: Thursday, June 25: Japan vs Sweden

Group Stage: Saturday, June 27: Jordan vs Argentina

Matches that will be determined by performance:

Round of 32: Tuesday, June 30.

Round of 32: Friday, July 3.

Round of 16: Monday, July 6.

Semi-final match: Tuesday, July 14.