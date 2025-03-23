Arlington Police arrest 3 suspects in fatal fiery DWI crash

article

The Brief The Arlington Police Department is investigating a suspected DWI crash that killed a 22-year-old man Saturday. The crash happened on I-20 near Bowen Rd. just after 7:30 p.m. All three men arrested are on immigration holds in the Arlington City Jail.



Three men have been arrested in connection to a fiery fatal crash that killed a 22-year-old man Saturday evening on I-20 in Arlington.

Fatal fiery crash

The backstory:

On Saturday, March 22, 2025, just after 7:30 p.m., Arlington police officers were called to the eastbound lanes I-20 near Bowen Road to investigate a crash involving a pickup truck and a car.

When they arrived at the scene, the car, a 1997 Mitsubishi 3000 GT, was engulfed in flames. After Arlington firefighters extinguished the fire, they found the remains of the 22-year-old man inside.

The investigation revealed the Mitsubishi was stopped along the shoulder of the highway when the pickup, a 2004 Ford F-150, drifted off the main lanes and slammed into the back of the car, police say. The impact of the crash caused the Mitsubishi to hit a concrete wall, which ignighted the fire.

Witnesses told officers they saw three men exit the pickup truck after the crash and run from the scene. Officers found all three individuals nearby and detained them.

Featured article

What we know:

Arlington Police identified the driver of the pickup as 25-year-old Cesar Ramirez Castro. They believed he could be intoxicated and had him perform a series of roadside sobriety tests. Based on the results, police arrested Ramirez Castro and booked him into the Arlington City Jail on one count of intoxication manslaughter and one count of collision involving death. He is on an immigration hold at the jail.

The two passengers in the pickup, 30-year-old Marcelino Ramirez-Ramirez and 24-year-old Daniel Castro Zammarron, were both arrested and booked into the Arlington City Jail on one count of Public Intoxication. They are also on immigration holds at the jail.

What we don't know:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the deceased.