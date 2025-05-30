Man’s body found in the water by kayakers at Arlington park

article

Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a pond in Arlington.

What we know:

The man’s body was pulled from the water at River Legacy Park near Green Oaks Boulevard around 2 p.m. on Friday.

According to the Arlington Police Department, people who were kayaking in that area spotted the man lying face down in the water with his clothes intact.

At this time, no foul play is suspected.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement officials are still working to identify the man and determine the cause of his death.