Arlington plays host to Overwatch League major tournament

There was a lot of hype and energy as the line of esports fans wrapped around the walkway waiting to get in the Esports Stadium Arlington for the first Overwatch League major tournament of 2022.

"I’m really excited. My team’s here, so I get to see that. I’m honestly blown away just being in this room," Aiden Barber said.

The first two teams took the stage Thursday, and the crowd was more than ready as the virtual battles began.

"I’m looking forward to Houston playing. I just like to see the skill level, I like seeing the teamwork involved," Alex Updegrove said.

The competitors showed impressive skill with their eye-hand coordination.

FOX 4 got an exclusive view of the players and a behind the scene glimpse of the announcers who keep the crowd engaged.

Corey Scoda was waiting to play in an upcoming round.

"It’s a different experience when people are here chanting, like screaming. You really feel it when you’re playing the game," said Scoda, who plays for the Los Angeles Gladiators.

The four-day tournament is nearly sold out, but single day tickets are still available for those interested in attending.