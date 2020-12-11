Arlington officer paid for shoplifter's groceries on Thanksgiving

An Arlington police officer is being praised for his act of kindness to help out a homeless woman who was in need of food.

On Thanksgiving Day, the officer responded to a shoplifting call.

When he approached the woman accused of stealing from a store, he realized she was homeless.

Instead of arresting her, he let her keep the items, and he paid for them.

“Are you hungry? Is all of this food?” the officer asked.

“Yes,” the woman responded.

Advertisement

“Where are you taking this too?” the officer asked.

“Um, my tent,” she replied.

Officer Ghidina and his partner also drove the woman back to her tent.