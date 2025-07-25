Arlington officer injured in crash along I-20 frontage road
ARLINGTON, Texas - An Arlington police officer was hospitalized after being involved in a crash on Friday morning.
What we know:
The crash happened just before 10 a.m. near the intersection of S. Cooper Street and the eastbound Interstate 20 frontage road.
Arlington police said a patrol officer saw a motorcyclist making unsafe lane changes and attempted to make a traffic stop.
But as the officer turned from S. Cooper Street onto the frontage road, he collided with another vehicle.
The officer’s police SUV ended up hitting a light pole while the other vehicle went down a nearby embankment.
Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
The exact conditions of the officer and the other driver were not released.
Arlington police did not release any other information about the officer.
The Source: The Arlington Police Department provided information for this story.