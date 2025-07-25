Arlington officer injured in crash along I-20 frontage road

article

The Brief An Arlington police officer was hurt on Friday morning after crashing on the I-20 frontage road. Police said the officer was attempting to make a traffic stop and accidentally collided with another vehicle. The officer and the other driver were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



An Arlington police officer was hospitalized after being involved in a crash on Friday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. near the intersection of S. Cooper Street and the eastbound Interstate 20 frontage road.

Arlington police said a patrol officer saw a motorcyclist making unsafe lane changes and attempted to make a traffic stop.

But as the officer turned from S. Cooper Street onto the frontage road, he collided with another vehicle.

The officer’s police SUV ended up hitting a light pole while the other vehicle went down a nearby embankment.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Featured article

What we don't know:

The exact conditions of the officer and the other driver were not released.

Arlington police did not release any other information about the officer.