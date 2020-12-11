Arlington non-profit prepares for annual holiday tradition

An annual Christmas tradition in Arlington kicks off tomorrow to collect thousands of bikes for kids.

This marks the thirteenth year of Mission Arlington’s signature Bike Caravan, where thousands of bikes and other toys are donated.

Last year, the organization gave toys and bikes to more than 34,000 children. This year, it is preparing to exceed that by quite a margin.

At Mission Arlington, Executive Director Tillie Burgin has seen firsthand the widespread negative impact of the pandemic on local families.

“We do anticipate more people in need because that’s what we see every day at the mission,” she said. “Folks have lost their jobs. People are living out of their cars that have never been in trouble before.”

Burgin’s Christmas wish is to not to let the lows of 2020 steal the joy of the season for children.

“We prevent homelessness and tell folks let us help with the toys and turkeys and trees and you hold on to your rent money and your utility money.”

And to top last year’s giveaway numbers, it opened two Christmas stores full of items for parents to take home.

There is more space for toys and for people to help with social distancing. Volunteers will even help wrap gifts.

“We let the children come shop also for their parents, and we have to really stay with the children because all the children think their parents want a football or basketball,” Burgin said. “And so we kind of have to stay close to them when they shop.”

More than 2,000 bikes are waiting for eager new owners - some of them desperately needed by children who don’t have any other way to get to school.

Burgin’s advice to all is to give what you can and don’t forget to celebrate and appreciate the blessings in your own life.

“We believe God gave. You give, we give,” she said. “We’ve added hours in our days, but it’s the greatest joy that we can have because it brings joy to all of our hearts to see people’s needs being met.”

Toys for Tots will also be donating 10,000 toys to Mission Arlington on Monday.

Saturday’s donation drive runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

400 West South Street is the address for families to go Saturday.

210 West South Street is the place where you can go to donate items.

The Christmas Store will stay open until Dec 23.