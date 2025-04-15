Arlington 18-year-old killed after motorcycle collides with pickup truck

article

The Brief An 18-year-old motorcyclist crashed into a turning pickup truck in Arlington Monday afternoon. The crash happened at South Cooper Street and Inwood Drive around 3 p.m. Witnesses at the scene of the crash told police the motorcyclist had been recklessly driving prior to the crash.



An 18-year-old motorcyclist died Monday after crashing into the back of a pickup truck in Arlington, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded to a crash at South Cooper Street and Inwood Drive just after 3 p.m. Monday. They found an 18-year-old man, the driver of the motorcycle, unresponsive in the street. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators said the man was traveling southbound on Cooper Street when he crashed into the back of a Dodge Ram that was turning left from the northbound lanes.

The collision threw the motorcyclist from his bike, causing severe injuries.

Multiple witnesses told police the motorcyclist had been lane-splitting and driving recklessly before the crash. Investigators said speed has not been ruled out as a factor.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene and cooperated with police. She was not injured and is not currently facing charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

What we don't know:

The identities of both the motorcyclist and the truck driver have not been publicly released.