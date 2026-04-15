Robert Cluck, mayor who brought Dallas Cowboys to Arlington, dies at 87

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The Brief Former Arlington Mayor Dr. Robert Cluck has passed away at age 87, leaving a legacy of transformative leadership in the North Texas city. His tenure (2003–2015) was defined by major economic growth, most notably leading the successful effort to bring the Dallas Cowboys to Arlington. Cluck oversaw landmark projects including the construction of AT&T Stadium, the Arlington Highlands, and significant redevelopment of the city's downtown.



Former Arlington Mayor Dr. Robert N. Cluck, a physician-turned-public official whose leadership helped transform the city into a major sports and economic hub, has passed away at age 87.

Remembering Dr. Robert Cluck’s impact on Arlington

What we know:

Cluck served on the Arlington City Council and as Arlington mayor from 2003 to 2015. The City of Arlington announced Cluck died on April 14, 2026.

Visionary behind AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys Move

27 May 2009 - Arlington mayor Robert Cluck (left) and owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys move a lever to open the stadium doors during the Cowboys Stadium ribbon cutting event in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by James D. Smith/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sp Expand

During his tenure, Arlington experienced significant growth, highlighted by the arrival of the Dallas Cowboys and the opening of AT&T Stadium in 2009. He first helped initiate discussions to bring the Cowboys to Arlington in 2001 while serving on the City Council, reaching out to team owner Jerry Jones.

He later led efforts that culminated in the construction of the stadium, now one of the most recognizable sports venues in the country. The venue has since become a centerpiece for major sporting events, concerts and international competitions, including upcoming FIFA World Cup matches.

Economic Growth, redevelopment

Dig deeper:

Beyond sports, Cluck played a key role in major development projects across Arlington, including the Arlington Highlands shopping center, the Viridian master-planned community and redevelopment efforts in the city’s downtown. He also supported projects tied to the University of Texas at Arlington, including College Park and the Levitt Pavilion.

His administration emphasized economic development, including efforts to retain the Texas Rangers and secure continued investment in the General Motors Arlington Assembly Plant, which resulted in more than $1.4 billion in upgrades.

A city park and a prominent space inside AT&T Stadium were later named in Cluck's honor.

What they're saying:

Mayor Jim Ross described Cluck as a "visionary" leader whose efforts reshaped the city’s future.

"His ability to build partnerships and see the community’s future potential fundamentally changed our trajectory," Ross said in a statement.

Cluck is survived by his wife, Linda, and three children, along with four grandchildren.