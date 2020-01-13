Arlington Martin HS student killed in Fort Worth shooting

article

Counselors were available Monday at Arlington Martin High School after a student was killed in a shooting Sunday night.

Cheyenne Angel Moore, 17, was shot in the chest in the Stop Six neighborhood of Fort Worth.

Police got a call that Moore and a 19-year-old man she was with showed up at JPS hospital with gunshot wounds. Moore died. The person she was with survived.

Police hope a witness will come forward with tips in order to find the shooter or shooters.