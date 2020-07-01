Arlington Martin High School doing away with Native American headdress logo

article

Arlington Martin High School is doing away with one of its school logos that features a warrior headdress.

It's been a logo for the school since the school opened in the 80s, along with the Rockin' M logo.

The school will now use the trademark Rockin' M as its sole logo.

Martin is changing the logo out of respect to the Native American culture.

The school will continue to be the Warriors and it will keep its school colors.