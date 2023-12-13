Arlington man gets 8-year prison sentence for causing crash that killed 19-year-old

An Arlington man will serve eight years in prison for causing a deadly crash on I-20 that killed a 19-year-old. He took a plea deal, which also included probation.

Prosecutors were pushing for 10 years in prison. The defense was asking for probation. The judge landed on eight years.

The 19-year-old’s mother went to the Tarrant County courthouse to speak about how difficult the last year and half has been and how her life is changed forever.

Wednesday was a day Stephenie Smallwood wasn’t looking forward to. She is back home from spending a stressful day in court where she stared at the man who caused the crash that killed her 19-year-old son, Shaundi Smallwood.

"Because I needed him to know this is what you took from me. This is who he was," she said.

24-year-old Bryce Abernathy was back behind bars with a new mugshot Wednesday afternoon. A Tarrant County judge sentenced him to eight years in prison under a plea deal.

Abernathy entered a guilty plea to a manslaughter charge after being out on bond for the past year and a half. He received a deferred sentence on lesser charges, meaning if he does not violate the terms of the plea deal, he will only have to serve time for the manslaughter conviction.

"To be honest, I feel like it’s a slap on the wrist for me," Stephenie said. "Because you are going to do, what, six years and get out and enjoy your life?"

In April 2022, police say Abernathy was going 157 miles per hour on Interstate 20 when he crashed his white Camaro into the back of the SUV Shaundi was in with his three friends.

The group of friends were on their way home from a day at Six Flags. Shaundi was pronounced dead on scene. The other passengers were injured with broken bones and third-degree burns.

The young teenage girl who was driving the SUV at the time spoke in court Wednesday.

Stephenie says she was in the audience, heartbroken.

"It was just, it was just a lot. He did so much damage," she said.

Damage Stephenie says will never be undone, no matter the sentence.

"Even after this court date, I still have to continue every day trying to function knowing that my child is not going to be here for Christmas," she said. "When his birthday rolls around, I cannot see my child."

Once Abernathy is released from prison, he will be on probation for 10 years. His family was also in court Wednesday.