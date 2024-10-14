Arlington man fatally shot, found in bullet-riddled SUV

article

Arlington police are hoping the public will come forward with information about a late-night fatal shooting in East Arlington. The shooting left a 27-year-old man dead.

It happened just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13, at an apartment complex near East Pioneer Pkwy. and Sherry Street.

Officials say there were multiple reports of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found a man slumped over inside a 2011 Ford Edge in the parking lot, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Featured article

Investigators say the shooting happened while the victim was driving through the parking lot. His SUV was left in drive and there were multiple bullet holes in it. His SUV hit other parked vehicles before stopping.

Police say ther is no suspect information and no witnesses have reported seeing the shooting.

Investigators believe "high-risk" drug activity is involved, based on evidence found at the scene.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Stafford at (817) 459-5739. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.

The 27-year-old man will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office once next of kin is notified.