Man accused of murdering estranged wife stabs himself during arrest

The Brief A man accused of fatally stabbing his estranged wife was arrested in Arlington after a violent struggle with police. The suspect, Frederick Spears, reportedly stabbed himself as officers approached and was subdued using tasers, less-lethal rounds, and a police dog. The Arlington Police Department is conducting a review after officers drove the suspect back to the victim's home after he was released on bond for a prior assault.



A man accused of fatally stabbing his estranged wife was arrested on Tuesday after a violent struggle with police, according to the Arlington Police Department.

Arlington Murder Suspect Arrested

What we know:

Frederick Spears, 55, was taken into custody on a murder warrant for the death of his 53-year-old wife, Mary Spears. Officers from the Arlington and Grand Prairie police departments, along with the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force, found him in Grand Prairie on Tuesday.

Police say when officers approached Frederick Spears, he pulled out a knife and began stabbing himself. Officers used tasers, less-lethal rounds, and a police dog to subdue him before he dropped the knife. No officers were injured in the arrest.

Frederick Spears was taken to a local hospital where he is recovering from his injuries.

The backstory:

Through the course of their investigation, detectives learned Mr. Spears and Ms. Spears had been married for many years, but were estranged. They also learned that Ms. Spears had just recently allowed Mr. Spears to stay at her home.

On September 17, 2025, APD officers were dispatched to Ms. Spears’ home in response to a domestic disturbance report. Mr. Spears got into an argument with another family member, during which he reportedly grabbed two kitchen knives and used them to threaten the family member.

Officers arrested Mr. Spears and booked him into the Arlington City Jail on one count of aggravated assault family violence.

On September 18, 2025, Mr. Spears posted bond and was released from custody.

The morning of the murder, Mr. Spears sent what police are calling a concerning text message to one of Ms. Spears’ family members. That family member went looking for her and found her unresponsive in the backyard with multiple stab wounds.

Detectives learned Mr. Spears also sent text messages to Ms. Spears’ phone and to others that implicated him in her death.

The specifics of those text messages have not been released.

Administrative Review

What they're saying:

During the investigation, the department learned that immediately after bonding out of the Arlington City Jail on September 18, Mr. Spears went to the main lobby of the Ott Cribbs Public Safety Center and asked the officer at the front desk for a ride back to Ms. Spears’ home so he could retrieve his vehicle.

The officer arranged for another APD officer to take him there. Upon arriving at the home, Mr. Spears got into an argument with family members. The officer who drove Mr. Spears ultimately instructed him to leave the location and he complied.

As a condition of his bond, an emergency protective order was issued barring Mr. Spears from returning to Ms. Spears’ home or having contact with her and other family members.

According to a news release from the Arlington Police Department, "The department acknowledges that the officers should not have arranged transportation back to the home. Additionally, the department is conducting a comprehensive administrative review to determine whether changes to policy and/or procedures are necessary to ensure this does not happen again."