Arlington man, 59, dies after walking into convenience store seeking help

Arlington police are investigating the stabbing of a man who died after trying to get help at a convenience store last week.

It happened around 1 a.m. last Tuesday on East Division Street near Great Southwest Parkway.

Employees say 59-year-old Roberto Lopez drove to the store and came inside with multiple stab wounds and collapsed before police arrived.

Lopez was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

So far, no arrests have been made.