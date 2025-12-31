Man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend, shooting her boyfriend in Arlington

article

A man is facing felony charges after police say he kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and shot her new boyfriend at their Arlington apartment late Tuesday night.

The man is believed to have stalked the alleged kidnapping victim from out of state after she moved to escape him months before the incident.

Arlington kidnapping and shooting

What we know:

Arlington police officers responded to the apartment complex in the 700 block of Forest Hills Drive around 11:10 p.m. Tuesday after another resident called in a report of a man with a gun.

While arriving at that scene, another call came in of a gunshot victim outside an apartment in the 2100 block of Park Willow Lane. The 29-year-old man was found to be a victim of the first incident. He was responsive when officers arrived, and was taken to a hospital. Police say he's expected to survive.

Officers at the Forest Hills Drive scene learned that the shooting had happened in an apartment there, where the victim was with two women and two children. After the man was shot, he and one of the women escaped out the back of the apartment with the kids. The other woman was taken by the shooter, who allegedly forced her into her own car before driving off.

The accused shooter and kidnapper was identified as Aaron Webb, 25. After officers learned of his connection to the kidnapping victim and her new boyfriend, they were able to identify and locate his car with automatic Flock cameras.

Webb was found in Fort Worth and arrested. His ex-girlfriend was found alive with some injuries to her face, which she reported happened when Webb hit her while they were in his vehicle. Officers also recovered a gun, they said.

The kidnapping victim reported to police that Webb had been calling and texting her since she moved to Arlington in an attempt to escape him.

Webb now faces the following charges:

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon Causing Serious Bodily Injury

Aggravated Assault Family Violence Exhibiting / Using a Deadly Weapon

Aggravated Kidnapping

Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Assault

Three counts of Deadly Conduct

Stalking

Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

What we don't know:

The names of the victims have not been released.