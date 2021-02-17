Arlington joins other North Texas cities in issuing boil water order

article

The city of Arlington is telling people to boil their drinking water due to low pressure caused by unprecedented demand.

In addition to boiling water for drinking, the city is asking people to put off things like laundry and dishwashing.

People are being asked not to fill up bathtubs and buckets, something that was prompted by social media rumors that the water will be cut off.

An outage at the Eagle Mountain Treatment Plant in Fort Worth has been repaired, but people living the area from Eagle Mountain Lake to Keller, Haslet and south to Sansom Park are still being asked to boil their water.

The city is working to provide bottled water for people affected by the boil water order.

Southlake also issued a boil water order, along with Anna and Princeton in Collin County, Richland Hills, Pelican Bay, and Springtown in Parker County.

In addition to the boil orders, several North Texas cities are asking people to reduce water usage as much as possible, including Plano.

The North Texas Municipal Water District, which includes the northeast portions of Dallas County and portions of Collin, Kaufman, and Rockwall counties, is asking its customers to reduce water usage.

This includes those in Allen, Forney, Frisco, Garland, Mesquite, McKinney, Plano, Richardson, Rockwall, and Wylie.

