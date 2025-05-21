Unknown substance sends 4 Arlington ISD students to the hospital

article

Four Arlington ISD students were taken to the hospital on Wednesday morning after another student threw a potentially hazardous substance on them.

What we know:

The Arlington Fire Department confirmed that it happened around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, near Arlington High School.

A student threw some sort of substance on other students.

Those students were taken to the hospital.

No arrests were made.

What we don't know:

Arlington officials did not elaborate on the details of the incident or the unknown substance.

It’s not clear if the hospitalized students suffered any injuries or if they were transported as a precaution.

There’s no word on whether the student who threw the substance is facing disciplinary action.

Arlington ISD has not yet commented on the incident.