Arlington ISD seniors to graduate at AT&T Stadium

Graduation ceremonies for Arlington ISD’s Class of 2020 will be held at AT&T Stadium.

The school district said the Gene and Jerry Jones Foundation generously gifted the use of the stadium for the ceremonies in June.

“High school graduation is one of the most significant moments of a young person’s life,” said Charlotte Jones, the Cowboys’ executive vice president and chief branding officer. “It is also very meaningful for the parents of all of the students who are reaching this milestone. We are so very proud to be able to, in our own way, help to make this event as special as it can possibly be in these most difficult of times. Arlington is the home of AT&T Stadium and the Dallas Cowboys, and all of the students of the AISD are part of our family. We want you to enjoy this day and remember it forever.”

AT&T Stadium’s convertible roof allows Arlington ISD to comply with the state’s guidelines for outdoor graduation ceremonies.

The stadium, school district and Arlington Fire Department plan to work together to make sure graduates and their guests are properly screened and follow social distancing guidelines during the events.

Arlington ISD was planning to hold commencement ceremonies in July at the University of Texas at Arlington’s College Park Center.

Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos said the seniors who were surveyed overwhelmingly said they wanted an in-person ceremony even if it meant they would have to wait until July.

