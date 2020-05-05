Arlington ISD to hold in-person graduations in July

High school seniors in the Arlington school district got good news – they can graduate in person.

All seven Arlington ISD high schools are scheduled to hold commencement ceremonies between July 13 and July 20 at the University of Texas at Arlington’s College Park Center.

Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos said the seniors who were surveyed overwhelmingly said they wanted an in-person ceremony even if it meant they would have to wait until July.

"Our seniors worked very hard, and they deserve a graduation. This is a culmination of many years of hard work and we're going to do that safely with guidance from our health officials to implement an in-person graduation,” he said.

The school district said the facility will be sanitized between each ceremony and social distancing guidelines will be in place.

Arlington ISD does have a backup plan for a virtual graduation ceremony on the same dates just in case.