Arlington ISD approves 4% pay raise for teachers, staff

Arlington ISD will give eligible staff members a 4 percent pay bump for the 2024-2025 school year.

The Arlington ISD Board of Trustees approved the raise for teachers, librarians and other employees on the teacher salary scale.

"After a thoughtful discussion, the board reached a consensus on a 4% raise," said Justin Chapa, board president in a statement. "This decision reflects our commitment to balancing fiscal responsibility with the needs of our exceptional staff."

The starting rate for teachers was also bumped up from $62,500 to $64,600.

Classroom teacher assistants will see a pay raise from $17 to $19 per hour, special education teachers assistants will get a bump from $18 to $20 per hour and braillists will see an increase from $20.62 to 22.05 an hour.

Bus drivers, custodians, food service managers and security guards and other employees will start at a minimum of $16 per hour with an opportunity for more based on experience.

"We know these are challenging times in the educational field, and we want to continue to invest in our staff as they work to ensure Arlington ISD students learn, grow and thrive," said Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Matt Smith in a statement.

Arlington ISD says the compensation increases will begin in July.