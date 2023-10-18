Arlington ISD breaks ground on new $34M football stadium

Arlington ISD broke ground on a brand-new athletic complex on Wednesday.

The project involves a massive renovation to the practice field at Martin High School.

"First of all, I want to thank the Arlington community for making this possible. It’s your support at the 2019 bond that made this happen and made this possible," said Melody Fowler, Arlington ISD's Board President.

The $34 million facility will be home to both Martin and Seguin high schools.

"We didn’t go crazy on it or anything. It’s very practical in the planning, but it’s going to be elite," said Eric White, AISD's Athletic Director.

The new stadium will include approximately 10,000 seats, with a larger press box and upgrades to locker rooms, restrooms and concessions.

The stadium will be named Michael Glaspie Field after former school board trustee Michael Glaspie who served for 18 years.

Glaspie says the naming honor is more about his family legacy.

"The last thing I expected was my name would be on it," Glaspie said. "My mother, father, aunts uncles, my wife’s parents, her family. Over 300 years we have taught kids and educated kids, I should say. So, it’s really an honor for them. I just happen to be the one they’re honoring, but it’s really for my family."

The district has several years left on its partnership with Choctaw Stadium, the former Rangers ballpark, which has been a venue for its games.

"We will continue to use Choctaw. We have two more stadiums here in the district. We’ll get some renovations done to them," said White. "When you look good, you play good. When you look good, you feel good and this stadium's going to enable us to do that."

Construction is expected to take 12 to 15 months.

It should be complete and ready for game action by the end of 2024.