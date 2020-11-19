Arlington ISD discusses how its schools are dealing with COVID-19 during school board meeting

During its school board meeting Thursday night, Arlington ISD discussed how its schools are dealing with COVID-19 and what it would take for schools to switch to remote learning only.

The latest data shows that Arlington ISD has 171 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff.

One parent who spoke during the school board meeting said those numbers are not enough to justify shutting down in-person classes.

“We’re seeing the numbers grow. It’s very clear across the county and our school district as well,” Arlington ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos said.

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Tarrant County trending in the wrong direction, Arlington ISD is among several school districts keeping an eye on the concerning numbers.

So far, the district has had to shut down certain campuses because of COVID-19 infections.

“What we are facing is, we have so many quarantining, specifically staff, that we can’t operate the school. That’s a reality. Unfortunately, that’s predicted, and I do think that will continue to grow,” Dr. Cavazos explained.

Tarrant County Public Health is recommending shutting down sporting events or allowing no fans.

Currently, the district allows 40% capacity at games, and masks are required.

And due to new TEA requirements on school shutdowns, it’s unlikely there will be another districtwide shutdown of schools.

RELATED: TEA makes changes to some of its in-person learning requirements for school districts

“It’s not preemptive, there has to be a situation at the school to allow the school to close. So you can’t close if you don’t have spread, if you don’t have contact tracing or staffing issues, you can’t close,” Dr. Cavazos said.

Currently, the district has 337 staff members and almost 1,500 students in quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.

But with under 200 active cases among students and staff, one parent urged schools to stay open, saying the active cases make up a small percentage.

“I mean, these are small numbers, so for every school district to shut down, I just think it’s not necessary. I think every independent school district should be evaluated differently based on their amount of cases,” one parent said.

But the strain on teachers and students are becoming apparent, with one teacher’s husband pleading with the board to do something to protect those who are at high-risk.

“We see the large rise in numbers that are happening now, and what is being done for your high-risk teachers? You have teachers in your schools that are high-risk,” Jack McCall said.

The district has one more day of classes before releasing students and staff for a planned week-long Thanksgiving break.

Classes will then resume Monday, November 30.