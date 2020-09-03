Arlington ISD considers transition to in-person learning

Arlington ISD is trying to determine if it should continue with remote learning only or transition to some in-person classes.

The fourth-largest district in North Texas started school on Aug. 17.

Along with the decision of whether to extend virtual learning, the district is also considering a hybrid model of school for high school students.

At this time, district officials say they are recommending for hybrid learning for high schools based on the data, which currently shows a seven-day moving average positivity rate and hospitalizations in Tarrant County below ten percent.

More than a dozen parents and teachers spoke strongly on both sides of the issue during a Thursday night meeting. Some of them urged the school board to open up schools and give them a choice between in-person and online learning.

They noted many concerns, including kids continuing to fall behind in their education and parents struggling with online learning and technical issues who are at their limit.

Some parents say their kids have told them online classes are ineffective, especially so for special needs kids. But others are concerned about opening school and if it can be done safely.

Parents and teachers who want to extend virtual learning noted other school districts have had to shut down campuses due to COVID-19 cases and are concerned about having enough time to prepare to come back to school safely.

“We do understand that Governor Abbott as well as the TEA have pushed school districts into a corner. They’ve taken away our option for safer options all in the name of politics,” said Arlington ISD Teacher Kim Martinez. “But we want the world to see every public school teacher is a human being with a life. With that in mind, several of us have written our own obituaries.”

“I love my job. I give 100% every day. Every day, said Sandra Hayden, an Arlington ISD teacher and parent. “That my own children are suffering. They get the tired me. They get the I’m done with the day me. I know I’m not the only one in this situation. My fellow teachers are having a difficult time with teaching and teaching their own children. We need to do better.”

Others suggested coming back to school in smaller, staggered groups.

Parents also noted other large districts in the DFW area have been able to return to in-person classes like Frisco ISD and McKinney ISD which welcomed some students back into the classroom today.

The board has yet to make a decision on virtual learning.