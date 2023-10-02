Arlington ISD to break ground on new junior high school campus

The Arlington Independent School District is set to break ground on a new junior high school to replace Carter Junior High School.

Carter Junior High originally opened back in 1958.

It is the last of four schools Arlington ISD is rebuilding with funding from a 2019 bond.

The new school will get a new location on a much bigger site that is closer to most of its student population. It will have more room for parking and a track for the first time.

Administrators said the new school will also be state-of-the-art, high-tech, and full of learning spaces.

School administrators, trustees, and support staff will be in attendance for Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

The Carter Junior High orchestra will also perform.