Arlington ISD back-to-school event provides free supplies, health screenings to families

The Brief Arlington ISD distributed 8,000 supply-filled backpacks to students at AT&T Stadium to ease back-to-school financial strains for local families. Attendance also provided access to free health services like vision and dental screenings, haircuts, shoes, and resources from nearly 100 community organizations. The annual event has now gifted over 100,000 backpacks total to help area students start the academic year prepared and confident.



Arlington ISD is helping thousands of students kick off the new school year on the right foot.

Back-to-school supplies for families

What we know:

The district held a back-to-school event where students received school supplies and additional resources to help them start the year strong. For some children, the nerves are about more than just starting a new school year.

Some worry about whether they'll have all the supplies they need.

"On that first day when kids walk in the class doors, we want them to feel successful from the start," Arlington ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said.

To help make that happen, Arlington ISD families made their way to AT&T Stadium before school started, where 8,000 backpacks filled with school supplies were waiting for them.

"Getting those school supplies, getting a dental check, a vision check, maybe even a new pair of shoes, gives every student the opportunity to start the first day of school off on the right foot," Smith said.

Helping community and students

Local perspective:

For some families, like grandmother Evelyn Cramer, who depends on Social Security, the event was more than just helpful.

"A lot! I don't have any money to get this, so if it wasn't for this she wouldn't have school supplies," Cramer said.

For the students, much of the excitement came from discovering what was inside the backpacks.

"And in this bag I have no idea," student Summer Howell said before opening hers.

"I've got 100 sheets of paper, washable markers, scissors," Howell said.

Dig deeper:

Parents said buying school supplies can quickly become expensive.

"(Laughs) Easily $100 or more," mother Jaqueline Alvarejo said.

"It adds up quick."

"It's something less to worry about," Analidia Rivas said.

Over the years, Arlington ISD says it has given away 100,000 backpacks.

"The way the economy is going, I'm very grateful that something like this exists," Alvarejo said. "It's really important based on work and employment at the moment that we have this resource to be able to come and get school started."

What's next:

In addition to school supplies, students also received free haircuts, shoes, and vision and dental screenings.

Nearly 100 community organizations attended the event, sharing resources and information with families.