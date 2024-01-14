Firefighters put out flames at Arlington home during overnight freezing temperatures

article

Firefighters braved the bitter cold to quickly knock out an overnight house fire in Arlington.

It started at about 1 a.m. at a home near Fielder Road and Arkansas Lane.

When crews arrived, they saw flames shooting from the front door and roof.

They quickly searched the home. No one was inside.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

Now investigators are trying to figure out what sparked the fire.