Arlington holds its annual Independence Day parade

There was more Fourth of July weekend fun happening in Arlington Monday morning, as the city of almost 400,000 hosted its Independence Day parade.

There were dozens of floats and classic cars, along with high school bands and drill teams. There were more than 100 entries for the parade.

Since it couldn't happen last year, there was a lot of anticipation for the parade.

For many, it represented the idea of getting back to normal after the pandemic.

Lots of people wanted to get in on the longest running tradition in the city of Arlington.

One of the floats is from an Arlington couple who got married 20 years ago and came to this parade on their wedding day. They had a 20th anniversary float.

Another special part of the parade was the grand marshals were healthcare workers from Arlington and the surrounding areas.