Suspect arrested for Arlington hit-and-run that killed Marine reservist on her way to drills

The Brief Arlington police believe 26-year-old Josue Rodriguez was driving the pickup truck that struck and killed 21-year-old Areauna Laws in June. Laws was a Marine reservist who got a flat tire on her way to drills. She was standing near the car on the side of I-20 when she was hit. Rodriguez is the registered owner of the truck. Investigators also found video and cellphone evidence that suggests he was responsible for Laws' death.



Arlington police said they’ve found the suspected hit-and-run driver who killed a Marine reservist on her way to drills.

Josue Rodriguez was arrested by U.S. Marshals and North Texas Fugitive Task Force officers in Fort Worth on Tuesday.

Investigators believe the 26-year-old was the driver of the Chevy pickup truck that drove off after fatally striking 21-year-old Areauna Laws on Interstate 20 in June.

Josue Rodriguez

Laws was having car trouble and was standing near her car on the side of the interstate near Matlock Road in Arlington when she was hit. She died at the scene.

The pickup truck driver never stopped. Police say witnesses who saw the impact were key.

"There were several witnesses who gave us a very good description of the vehicle, a 1975 tan Chevrolet Cheyenne. an older model pick up truck that’s kind of unique looking," said Tim Ciesco with Arlington Police.

Officers later found the truck abandoned at a nearby shopping center.

Police said Rodriguez is the registered owner of the vehicle.

He tried to deny being involved in a hit-and-run crash and told investigators he left his vehicle parked outside a Benbrook business after attending a party on the day of Laws’ death.

But police said they found video from security cameras that showed him leaving the party venue in the truck and then later abandoning it in the parking lot.

"They were able to see the truck pull into the parking lot, an individual that we believe is Mr. Rodriguez, get out of the car, go into the venue and then several hours later the same individual comes back to the car gets in it and drives away," said Ciesco.

Cell phone records also indicate he placed multiple phone calls near the crash scene in Arlington just before and just after the crash.

Related article

Rodriguez is now charged with an accident involving death.

Police say the lapse in time between the crash and finding Rodriguez limits their overall case.

"There is at least some suspicion that alcohol may have played a role, but again, because we have to be able to prove things in court after discussing things with the DAs office, we decided the best course of action was accident involving death," said Ciesco.

He’s being held in the Tarrant County jail with his bond set at $40,000.

Family members said Laws was in the United States Marine Corps Reserves and was on her way to drills when she got the flat tire.

She was engaged to be married.