Arlington High School temporarily placed on lockdown after threatening phone call

Arlington High School was temporarily placed on lockdown on Monday over a threatening phone call.

The campus went into lockdown just after 1:34 p.m. while police searched in and around the school.

Arlington PD says that they did not find any credible threats.

Students at the high school were released on a room-by-room basis. Dismissal was finished by 3 p.m.

There has been no word of any arrests made in connection to the threats.