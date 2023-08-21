Expand / Collapse search
Arlington High School temporarily placed on lockdown after threatening phone call

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington High School was temporarily placed on lockdown on Monday over a threatening phone call.

The campus went into lockdown just after 1:34 p.m. while police searched in and around the school.

Arlington PD says that they did not find any credible threats.

Students at the high school were released on a room-by-room basis. Dismissal was finished by 3 p.m.

There has been no word of any arrests made in connection to the threats.