Arlington Heights High School student found with gun on campus

article

The Brief An Arlington Heights HS student was arrested on Tuesday Police found a firearm on the 16-year-old student after smelling marijuana coming from the bathroom No one was injured



Police arrested a Fort Worth ISD student for bringing a firearm onto campus on Tuesday.

It happened at Arlington Heights High School on the west side of Fort Worth.

Police say school staff noticed a smell of marijuana in one of the restrooms today.

A school resource officer searched a 16-year-old student and found that he had a weapon.

Police arrested the student and a letter was sent out to parents about the incident.

No one was injured in the incident and no threats were made to students or staff members, according to Fort Worth Police.

Extra security measures were put in place on campus, but the school didn't say what those were.

"As a reminder, weapons are strictly prohibited on campus and any student who brings a weapon to school will face disciplinary actions," wrote Arlington Heights principal Justin Barrett in a letter to parents.

The school also thanked Fort Worth police for responding to the situation quickly.