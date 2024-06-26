Arlington police to give update on group home caretaker’s murder charge

Arlington police are expected to release new details about a woman accused of killing a 60-year-old man who was in her care.

Regla Becquer was the owner of multiple unlicensed group homes in Tarrant County.

She was arrested in February after police began investigating more than a dozen suspicious deaths at the group homes dating back to 2022.

Last Thursday, Becquer was charged with the murder of 60-year-old Steven Kelly Pankratz.

Wednesday’s update from APD detectives should shed some light on how they arrived at that charge.

A medical examiner ruled Pankratz died in January from a lethal mixture of painkillers and antidepressants.

According to the arrest paperwork, Pankratz was hospitalized in late 2022 and referred to one of Becquer's group homes in Mansfield.

Pankratz started missing doctors' appointments and moved around from house to house in Becquer's network.

Then in the hours before he died, family members said he had slurred speech and said he'd been given a handful of pills.

More charges are likely to be filed against Becquer.

She remains in the Tarrant County jail with a bond set at $1.5 million.