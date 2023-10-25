Businesses near Arlington GM plant concerned about how the strike will impact them

It has now been two days since United Auto Workers at the General Motors assembly plant in Arlington joined the nationwide strike against the big three automakers.

Among their demands is better pay.

Some nearby Arlington businesses frequented by those workers have concerns over how long the strike could last.

"They are here every day. We have a nice little lunch crowd that comes through," Felicia Brown, with Daiquiri Depot, said.

Mutual support describes the connection with Arlington General Motors plant workers.

In fact, Brown said some the restaurant’s employees are also temporary GM workers.

"They’ve been there part-time for a couple of years with minimum benefits, not able to get the hours they need or the pay they need," she explained. "So I hope that whatever they’re fighting for, that it works out for them quickly."

The restaurant, located just across from the plant, weathered the slow-down during the 2019 GM strike and also remained open throughout the pandemic, when the plant was forced to shut down for safety concerns.

Wednesday, on the second day of what could be another extended strike, Brown is hopeful it won’t affect families too long.

"There’s a lot of people that work over there, so hopefully no one is really negatively affected by this for too long. We are here to serve the community and GM is a big part of the community and we have become a big part of the community, so it would definitely affect us and we hope that it doesn’t," she added.