Arlington General Motors plant to briefly resume production

General Motors is bringing some of its employees back to work at the Arlington assembly plant.

The union representing many of its workers revealed on its website the plant is soliciting volunteers from its workforce to finish the build out of its current truck in production.

The UAW describes the assembly work as voluntary and temporary. It also says numerous safeguards will go along with this including thermal temperature scanning, additional personal protective gear and cleaning crews.

The work will be limited to one shift and is expected to last a week or less, at which time the volunteers would return to lay off status.

There is no date for when the work restart will begin in Arlington.

It’s also unknown if the Arlington plant would be involved with the production of ventilators in the battle against COVID-19. The plant was not on the initial list of facilities that would be a part of the effort.