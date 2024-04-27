Crowds, organizers were prepared for rain at Arlington's Dream Fest

The potential for severe weather might have deterred people from coming out to the second night of Arlington's Dream Fest event on Saturday, but the people who did show up were ready for the music and rain.

The event features live music at the Levitt Pavilion, food trucks and free kids activities.

Organizers dreamed of clear skies, but Mother Nature had other plans in mind.

"It’s been two busy days of us just watching, listening, paying attention to the weather and what’s going on, but last night it didn’t slow people down," said Letatia Teykl, the executive director of Levitt Pavilion Arlington.

Teykl says they do have an evacuation plan ready.

Right now, wind is the main concern.

Barrels full of water weighed down the tents so vendors could feel safe.

Staff supervised the kids area and were ready to take it down at a moment's notice.

"Kids might be disappointed, but they have face painting, it’s all good," Teykl said.

Felipe Cantu took his granddaughter out to enjoy the event and the weather wasn't a concern.

"If it comes, it comes, but I’m still going to have fun. It isn't ain’t going to stop me," said Cantu.

He only brought a hat to protect him, but others, like Camisica Gaston and Greg Farmer, had a strategy to stay dry.

"I said, do you want to sit in the grass and possible mud or do you want to sit up here? And she said, up here," Farmer recalled.

"We have the umbrellas here and then I have my little safety net here," said Gaston.

Out on the lawn, the Johnson couple isn't afraid of mud.

"My husband said it’s going to rain, but I don’t think it’s gonna rain, but he said it’s gonna rain. Nevertheless, we’re here and it’s pretty cloudy but we will see, we will see what happens," said Lisa Johnson, who came from Grand Prairie.

If the rain does come, they've got it covered.

"As you can see, we have our umbrella, it’s gonna cover for the both of us. If the rain comes, it comes, we’re prepared," said Johnson.

They are hopeful for a dry evening.

"I’m ready for the music, I’m ready for the rain, I’m ready for a good time with my wife," said Walter Johnson.

The event wraps up at 10 p.m. on Saturday and we know there's potential for severe weather to make its way to the area overnight.

People we spoke to plan to head out once the event is over, go straight home and stay out of the storms as best they can.