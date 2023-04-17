North Texas is home to 2 of the most diverse cities in the country, according to a new study.

The study, put together by WalletHub, compared more than 500 cities via 5 main categories: household diversity, religious diversity, socioeconomic diversity, cultural diversity and economic diversity.

Arlington finished fifth on the list, ranking highly in both cultural and religious diversity.

Dallas also placed in the top 10, ranking highest for socioeconomic diversity. It also ranked highly in cultural and religious diversity.

Maryland cities took each of the top 3 spots on the list. Gaithersburg, Germantown and Silver Spring took the top three spots.

Houston finished first among Texas cities and fourth overall on the list.

