Elderly man crashes into Arlington home after passing out behind wheel

Arlington
FOX 4
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police said a man in his 80s passed out behind the wheel and slammed into a home Friday.

The crash happened near Interstate 20 and Matlock Road and left major damage to the home.

Firefighters rescued the trapped driver.

His injuries appeared to be minor. He went to the hospital to get checked out for the initial medical issue. 

The people inside the home were not injured.

The fire department is checking the home to make sure it is structurally safe.