Man hit while trying to run across busy Arlington street

A 27-year-old man was critically injured after allegedly running into traffic near a busy intersection in Arlington.

Arlington police said it happened around 9:30 a.m. Monday on S. Cooper Street just south of Pioneer Parkway.

The driver of a 2012 Dodge Ram told police the victim darted out in front of the truck right as the light on Cooper Street turned green and traffic began moving.

The truck driver stopped immediately after hitting the man and called 911.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the man was not in a crosswalk even though there was one at the intersection just a few feet away.

They are investigating the possibility that he was intoxicated.

The truck driver is not expected to face any charges.