Arlington City Council to vote on reinstating anti-discrimination ordinance

The Brief The Arlington City Council is scheduled to vote tonight on reinstating its anti-discrimination chapter, which includes protections for the LGBTQ community. The city temporarily suspended the rules in September over concerns about maintaining compliance with federal grant requirements. The reinstated rules include a provision that allows the city to suspend any section found to conflict with state or federal law.



Arlington's anti-discrimination chapter vote

What we know:

The anti-discrimination chapter, initially passed in 2021, allows the city to investigate claims of discrimination and seek to resolve them. It includes protections for fair housing, employment, and public accommodations for protected classes under the Civil Rights Act of 1964, including the LGBTQ community.

The city temporarily suspended enforcement of the chapter in September to ensure compliance with federal grant requirements.

The new ordinance under consideration would reinstate the chapter but includes a key provision intended to address future conflicts with state or federal law. This provision would allow the city to suspend any section of the rules that is determined to violate new court orders or is deemed to be preempted by state law based on a legal opinion from a state or federal attorney general.

The vote is expected to be the culmination of several months of debate and delayed decisions on the city's anti-discrimination protections.

What's next:

The Arlington City Council meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. tonight.