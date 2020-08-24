Arlington cat survives being shot by arrow, now helping with animal cruelty education

article

A lucky black cat that survived being shot with a bow and arrow is now helping the city of Arlington educate people about animal cruelty.

Arlington police said they first got a call about the cat, now named Robin, on July 31. A neighbor found him with a green and white arrow through his body.

Robin underwent emergency surgery as animal cruelty investigators began questioning people in the neighborhood about what happened.

Witnesses told investigators Tommy Wayne Hastings used a high-powered crossbow to shoot a cat that had walked in front of his trailer.

Investigators believe Hastings then laughed and watched the cat limp away without trying to help in any way.

“This disturbing case of torturing an animal will not be tolerated,” said Interim Police Chief Kevin Kolbye. “We will put as many resources as needed into animal cruelty investigations to bring justice in these types of cases.”

Hastings was arrested this past Thursday for torture and cruelty to non-livestock animals, which is a felony offense.

Veterinarians were able to save Robin’s life and he is continuing to recover.

He’s also found a permanent new home with the city of Arlington. He will serve as the official Animal Services shelter cat to help educate people about bullying and animal cruelty.

“Robin has become a member of our shelter family and we are excited about having him,” said Ray Rentschler with Animal Services.