Child critically injured after auto-pedestrian crash in Arlington

Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - A child was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Arlington Thursday afternoon.

The auto-pedestrian wreck happened at the intersection of Parks Springs Boulevard and Sublet Road.

Few details have been released at this time, but police said a child was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police remain on scene as they investigate what caused the crash.