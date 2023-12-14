Child critically injured after auto-pedestrian crash in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - A child was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Arlington Thursday afternoon.
The auto-pedestrian wreck happened at the intersection of Parks Springs Boulevard and Sublet Road.
Few details have been released at this time, but police said a child was injured in the crash and taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Police remain on scene as they investigate what caused the crash.