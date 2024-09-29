2 men, 1 woman injured in Arlington apartment shooting

article

Arlington police are looking for a suspect who shot three people on Sunday night.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Lincoln Drive, near Washington Drive, just before 8 p.m. for a reported shooting.

First responders found two men and a woman with apparent gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to the hospital. The two men's injuries were not life-threatening. The woman is in critical condition, but is said to be stable, according to Arlington Police.

Police also say the victims appear to be in their late teens or early 20s.

Investigators are working to learn more about the shooting.

No suspects are in custody, according to police.