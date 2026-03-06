Arlington 6-year-old hospitalized after bullet fired through floor: police

article

The Brief An Arlington 6-year-old was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Investigators believe a firearm discharged in an upstairs room of a home on Quail Run Road, sending a bullet through the floor and striking the child in the room below. While a family member drove the victim to the emergency room around 7 p.m., Arlington police have made no arrests and are still working to determine who owned the gun and why it was fired.



A 6-year-old child is recovering after being struck by a bullet that traveled through the floor of an upstairs room Wednesday night, according to the Arlington Police Department.

What we know:

Officers were called to a local hospital just after 7 p.m. Wednesday after medical staff reported a child had arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the leg. Investigators determined the shooting occurred at a private residence in the 2300 block of Quail Run Road.

Police believe a firearm was discharged in an upstairs room, sending a round through the floor and into the room below, where the child was at the time. A family member drove the 6-year-old to the hospital after the incident.

According to officials, the child's injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Police have not released the victim's identity due to their age.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains active as detectives work to determine exactly how and why the weapon was fired. At this time, it is unclear who owns the firearm or if a family member was the one who discharged it.

No arrests have been made, and police have not yet announced any pending charges.