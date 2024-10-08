Expand / Collapse search

Arlington 2-year-old hit by truck after wandering outside

By
Published  October 8, 2024 1:44pm CDT
Arlington
FOX 4
Lights on a police cruiser are seen in a file image. (Credit: FOX Television Stations) article

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police are investigating the death of a toddler who was hit by a pickup truck after wandering away from home.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Monday at an apartment complex on N. Cooper Street.

Police said neighbors found 2-year-old Ethan Rodriguez’s body in the parking lot.

They called 911 for help just as his family members came outside looking for him.

Investigators now believe the little boy somehow got out of his apartment and was hit by a pickup truck in the complex parking lot.

Featured

Bodies of 6-year-old boy, father recovered after being swept underwater while fishing in Dallas creek
article

Bodies of 6-year-old boy, father recovered after being swept underwater while fishing in Dallas creek

The bodies 6-year-old boy and his 26-year-old father have been recovered after both were swept underwater while fishing, according to family members. The boy went under the water while fishing and his father jumped in to save him.

They located the driver, who said he initially stopped to check what he’d hit. But he claimed it was dark, and he didn’t see anything, so he left.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

The investigation is ongoing. 