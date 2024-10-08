Arlington 2-year-old hit by truck after wandering outside

article

The Brief Arlington police believe 2-year-old Ethan Rodriguez wandered outside his apartment and was hit by a pickup truck in the parking lot. The driver of the truck claims he stopped to see what he'd hit. He told police it was dark and he didn't see anything, so he left. Family members reportedly came outside to look for the little boy just as neighbors found his body in the parking lot.



Arlington police are investigating the death of a toddler who was hit by a pickup truck after wandering away from home.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Monday at an apartment complex on N. Cooper Street.

Police said neighbors found 2-year-old Ethan Rodriguez’s body in the parking lot.

They called 911 for help just as his family members came outside looking for him.

Investigators now believe the little boy somehow got out of his apartment and was hit by a pickup truck in the complex parking lot.

They located the driver, who said he initially stopped to check what he’d hit. But he claimed it was dark, and he didn’t see anything, so he left.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

The investigation is ongoing.